Valarivan strikes gold at Asian Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
August 22, 2025 13:36 IST

Elavenil Valarivan

Indian shooter Elavenil Valarivan clinched the gold medal in women's 10m air rifle competition of the 16th Asian Championships  in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, on Friday.

The 26-year-old from Tamil Nadu, who has multiple gold medals in World Cups and also been a top-finisher in the World Championships, shot a score of 253.6 to finish on top in the final.

 

The silver went to China's Xinlu Peng with a score of 253, while Korea's Eunji Kwon (231.2) took home the bronze.

Mehuli Ghosh, another Indian in the fray, finished fourth after scoring 208.9 in the eight-shooter final.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
