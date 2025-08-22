HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Golden raids, play-ins headline PKL's Season 12 format

Golden raids, play-ins headline PKL's Season 12 format

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 22, 2025 16:35 IST

x

For the first time, the top 8 teams from the league stage will have the chance to qualify for the play-offs, opening up opportunities for more franchises to compete for the trophy.

Players in action during the Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans, at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Mumbai on January 9, 2024 

IMAGE: The PKL also decided to simplify its points system for the upcoming season. Photograph: ANI

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on Friday announced significant format changes for Season 12 starting August 29, introducing an enhanced league stage and revamped play-off structure designed to intensify competition and provide fans with more thrilling action.

Featuring an exciting league stage with 108 matches, where each team will play 18 matches, the upcoming season will travel to Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai and Delhi. 

 

PKL Season 12 will introduce a comprehensive tie-breaker rule system, including the Golden Raid format in all league-stage matches. Previously limited only to play-off matches, this system will now ensure decisive outcomes throughout the tournament.

In case of ties, teams will engage in a structured 5-raid shootout with special rules as follows: both teams field 7 players with the baulk line treated as baulk line cum bonus line; each team nominates 5 different raiders who raid alternately; out and revival rules don't apply -- only points scored count; if still tied after 5 raids, the Golden Raid rule applies.

The Golden Raid format adds drama to crucial moments, where a fresh toss determines which team gets the decisive raiding opportunity. If both teams remain tied after golden raids, the winner is decided by a toss. This new rule maintains PKL's competitive spirit while eliminating tied results, guaranteeing decisive outcomes and heightened drama in every match.

The PKL also decided to simplify its points system for the upcoming season. Teams will now be awarded 2 points for a win and 0 points for a loss. The revised format makes the standings more straightforward.

This season will also see the introduction of play-ins alongside a revamped play-offs structure.

For the first time, the top 8 teams from the league stage will have the chance to qualify for the play-offs, opening up opportunities for more franchises to compete for the trophy.

At the same time, the play-ins ensure that every league-stage position carries greater weight, making each match more crucial than ever.

Under the new structure, teams finishing 5th to 8th will battle in play-in matches, with the winners progressing to the Eliminators. Teams finishing 3rd and 4th will face off in a Mini-Qualifier. The winner moves ahead, while the loser still gets another chance later in the Playoffs.

The top two league-stage teams (1st and 2nd) will meet in Qualifier 1, with the winner going directly to the final. The losing team will have another shot at the final via Qualifier 2.

The playoffs process will now have three Eliminators and two Qualifiers, ensuring a thrilling build-up to the final showdown.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'There's No Justice With Shreyas lyer'
'There's No Justice With Shreyas lyer'
Newcastle omit Isak for Liverpool game amid standoff
Newcastle omit Isak for Liverpool game amid standoff
Elavenil Valarivan is Asian Champion!
Elavenil Valarivan is Asian Champion!
BCCI Hunts for New Selectors in Agarkar-Led Panel
BCCI Hunts for New Selectors in Agarkar-Led Panel
PIX: Djokovic Swaps Racket for Baseball!
PIX: Djokovic Swaps Racket for Baseball!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Saira Banu's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 2

7 Greens You Ought To Be Eating

webstory image 3

9 Countries That Cook The Most

VIDEOS

Days after attack: Ruckus at CM Rekha Gupta's event0:24

Days after attack: Ruckus at CM Rekha Gupta's event

PM Modi inaugurates key bridge in Bihar, waves his stole at crowd0:28

PM Modi inaugurates key bridge in Bihar, waves his stole...

Roads waterlogged, railway station flooded as heavy rain lashes Rajasthan3:49

Roads waterlogged, railway station flooded as heavy rain...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV