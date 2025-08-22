Navi Mumbai to host five women's ODI World Cup matches

If India and Pakistan set up a semi-final, it will be held in Colombo. If Pakistan don’t reach the semi-finals, then all knockouts will be conducted in India.



IMAGE: The final of the Women’s World Cup will be held either in Colombo or Navi Mumbai on November 2. Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/X

Mumbai has replaced Bengaluru as one of the five venues for next month's women's ODI World Cup due to "unforeseen circumstances", the ICC announced on Friday.

The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host up to five fixtures, including three league matches, a semi-final and potentially the final, during the tournament starting September 30.

The rejig was necessitated due to the unavailability of Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

"While unforeseen circumstances required us to adjust the schedule and replace a venue, we are pleased to now have a line-up of five world-class venues that will showcase the very best of the women's game.

"The stage is set, and I am confident this tournament will capture imaginations and inspire a new generation of fans," ICC Chairman Jay Shah said.

The other venues for the eight-team tournament include Guwahati, Indore, Visakhapatnam and Colombo.

Although the ICC did not divulge the exact reasons, the change was, in all likelihood, forced by the Karnataka State Cricket Association's inability to get the necessary approvals to host the games.

The Chinnaswamy had been declared incapable of hosting big events following an inquiry into the stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebrations earlier this year.

The final of the Women’s World Cup will be held either in Colombo or Navi Mumbai on November 2, with the first semi-final all set to be in Guwahati or Colombo on October 29 and the second semi-final in Navi Mumbai on October 30.

Pakistan will play the first semi-final in Colombo, should they qualify and if Pakistan do make the final, it will be at the same venue.

If India and Pakistan set up a semi-final, it will be staged as the first knockout in Colombo. If Pakistan don’t reach the semi-finals, then all knockouts will be conducted in India.