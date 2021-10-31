News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » NZ opener Guptill fit for India match

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
October 31, 2021 11:10 IST
Martin Guptill

IMAGE: New Zealand opener Martin Guptill was hit on his left foot during New Zealand's defeat against Pakistan. Photograph: Joe Allison/Getty Images

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill, who had suffered a toe injury, has recovered from his injury and was ruled fit for Sunday's T20 World Cup match against India in Dubai.

 

Guptill was hit on his left foot during New Zealand's defeat against Pakistan.

"It went a different shade of colour for a period of time. But he trained yesterday and he's training again tonight, so it's great to see that he's available and fit for selection," New Zealand coach Gary Stead was quoted as saying by New Zealand media.

Stead also said that fast bowler Adam Milne may also be part of the playing XI to take on India. Milne was approved as an injury replacement for Lockie Ferguson.

It's a do-or-die match for both India and New Zealand, having lost their opening games to Pakistan.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
India vs New Zealand: The FIVE big battles
Attacking someone over religion most pathetic: Kohli
'NZ prove you don't need sledging to succeed'
India logs 12,830 new Covid cases, Kerala worst-hit
Tearful state funeral for Puneeth Rajkumar
India to produce over 5bn Covid vax by 2022: PM at G20
What makes Reliance Retail a unique venture in India?
Do-Or-Die For India Against New Zealand

Will India bring in Ashwin/Thakur against New Zealand?

