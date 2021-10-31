NZ opener Guptill fit for India match

IMAGE: New Zealand opener Martin Guptill was hit on his left foot during New Zealand's defeat against Pakistan. Photograph: Joe Allison/Getty Images

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill, who had suffered a toe injury, has recovered from his injury and was ruled fit for Sunday's T20 World Cup match against India in Dubai.

"It went a different shade of colour for a period of time. But he trained yesterday and he's training again tonight, so it's great to see that he's available and fit for selection," New Zealand coach Gary Stead was quoted as saying by New Zealand media.



Stead also said that fast bowler Adam Milne may also be part of the playing XI to take on India. Milne was approved as an injury replacement for Lockie Ferguson.



It's a do-or-die match for both India and New Zealand, having lost their opening games to Pakistan.