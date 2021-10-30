News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Attacking someone over religion pathetic: Kohli slams trolls

Attacking someone over religion pathetic: Kohli slams trolls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
October 30, 2021 16:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami became the main target of trolls on social media after the bitter 10-wicket defeat against Pakistan, even though captain Virat Kohli acknowledged that his side had been 'outplayed'. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday hit out at the 'bunch of spineless people', reacting strongly to the torrent of social media abuse that was aimed at his pacer Mohammed Shami over his religion, following the team's loss to arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

 

The 31-year-old Shami became the main target after the bitter 10-wicket defeat in Dubai, even though Kohli acknowledged that his side had been 'outplayed'.

"There is a good reason why we are playing on the field and not some bunch of spineless people on social media that have no courage to actually speak to any individual in person," Kohli said during a press conference on Saturday on eve of their match against New Zealand.

"This is the lowest level of human form, attacking someone over religion is the most pathetic thing human being can do.

"Never thought of discriminating on basis of religion. That is a very sacred thing. Our brotherhood and friendship can't be shaken... and these things can't infiltrate. I give credit to people who understand us," he added.

Hundreds of messages were left on Shami's Instagram account saying he was a 'traitor' and should be thrown out of the Indian team.

However, support poured in from his many fans and celebrities from all walks of life too backed the bowler.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
What Went WRONG For India against Pakistan
What Went WRONG For India against Pakistan
Kohli scoffs at journo when asked if he'd drop Rohit
Kohli scoffs at journo when asked if he'd drop Rohit
Facebook says removed abusive comments against Shami
Facebook says removed abusive comments against Shami
Coalition govt headed by Congress in 2024: Sanjay Raut
Coalition govt headed by Congress in 2024: Sanjay Raut
Gunman kills Indian-origin pharma CEO for US$ 10k
Gunman kills Indian-origin pharma CEO for US$ 10k
First Look: South Africa's de Kock takes the knee!
First Look: South Africa's de Kock takes the knee!
Aryan Khan back home at Mannat after 22 days in jail
Aryan Khan back home at Mannat after 22 days in jail

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

More like this

Dom's Take: Let's STAND UP For Shami!

Dom's Take: Let's STAND UP For Shami!

'Online attack on Shami shocking; we stand by him'

'Online attack on Shami shocking; we stand by him'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances