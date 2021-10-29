News
NZ prove you don't need sledging to succeed: Greg Chappell

Source: ANI
October 29, 2021 16:27 IST
New Zealand beat India in July to win the WTC final

IMAGE: New Zealand beat India to win the WTC final. Photograph: John Sibley/Getty Images

Former Australia skipper Greg Chappell believes that reigning World Test Champions New Zealand have proven that sledging isn't something one needs in their armoury to succeed.

 

"New Zealand, now the reigning world champions of Test cricket, have proven beyond any doubt that it just isn't something you need in your armoury to succeed," Chappell stated in Age.com.

"In many ways, the type of cricket played by Kane Williamson's team -- sound batting with proactive running between the wickets, sharp fielding and precision bowling with a combination of speed, bounce, swing and seam - is the kind Australia made their own over many generations before sledging emerged as a tactical weapon," he added.

Chappell also threw some light on the 'Sandpaper Gate' scandal of 2018 as the former Aussie captain said that he had huge 'sympathy' for Australian batter Steve Smith.

"I had a huge degree of empathy for Steve. Just as he had his meltdown in South Africa, I had mine at the MCG in 1981. I didn't see it coming, and I don't know if anyone sees it coming. I didn't realise until that day just how strung out I was. And I don't think anyone around me knew it," wrote Greg Chappell.

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

