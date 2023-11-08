News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » New Zealand Cricket appoint first woman chair

New Zealand Cricket appoint first woman chair

November 08, 2023 10:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: The Kiwi cricket board will see the first female chair take charge with Martin Snedden standing down early. Photograph: Samuel Rajkumar/Reuters

Diana Puketapu-Lyndon will become the first female chair of New Zealand Cricket (NZC) after incumbent Martin Snedden announced on Wednesday he would be standing down early to allow her a smooth transition into the job.

Puketapu-Lyndon, who is also chair of the New Zealand Olympic Committee and was chief financial officer on two America's Cup campaigns, will step up from her role as deputy chair.

 

Snedden, who has a year to go as a director on the board, also announced that he would be replaced as New Zealand's representative on the International Cricket Council (ICC) by board member Roger Twose.

The announcements were made at the annual general meeting of the governing body, which reported a surplus of NZ$10.7 million ($6.35 million) at the end of the last financial year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Maxwell has pulled off the biggest heist!'
'Maxwell has pulled off the biggest heist!'
England's star-studded squad fails: What went wrong?
England's star-studded squad fails: What went wrong?
Jadeja Races To Top MVP Race
Jadeja Races To Top MVP Race
Why PSU Banks Should Be Held Accountable
Why PSU Banks Should Be Held Accountable
Shanaya's Date With The Maldives
Shanaya's Date With The Maldives
Delhi chokes on thick smog as AQI remains severe
Delhi chokes on thick smog as AQI remains severe
Sam Bahadur Trailer: The Josh Is Real High
Sam Bahadur Trailer: The Josh Is Real High

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Court stays sacking of Sri Lanka Cricket board

Court stays sacking of Sri Lanka Cricket board

Can Afghanistan Make It To Semis?

Can Afghanistan Make It To Semis?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances