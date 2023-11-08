News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Court stays sacking of Sri Lanka Cricket board

Court stays sacking of Sri Lanka Cricket board

November 08, 2023 09:52 IST
IMAGE: Ousted Sri Lanka Cricket president Shammi Silva petitioned the court against the dismissal and was granted a two-week stay order,. Photograph: Sri Lanka Cricket/X

Sri Lanka's Court of Appeal restored the country's cricket board on Tuesday, staying sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe's decision to sack them.

 

Ranasinghe had replaced the board with an interim committee on Monday after a disappointing World Cup campaign, amid protests calling for the resignation of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) officials.

Ousted SLC president Shammi Silva petitioned the court against the dismissal and was granted a two-week stay order, with a full hearing to follow.

The matter was also discussed in Sri Lanka's parliament on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka's team wind up their World Cup campaign against New Zealand on Thursday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
