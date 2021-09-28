News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » New IPL teams to be announced on Oct 25

New IPL teams to be announced on Oct 25

September 28, 2021 23:07 IST
IMAGE: The last two games will feature Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in one and Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in the other. Photograph: BCCI

The IPL Governing Council on Tuesday decided that the two final league stage games will start concurrently at 7.30pm IST instead of the usual double header with one game starting in the afternoon.

 

The norm till date has been one game at 3.30pm IST followed by evening match at 7.30pm IST but the games will start at same time in order to avoid giving any unfair advantage to any team in case the last match has an outfit which has mathematical chance of qualification.

"In a first for the IPL, the last two league matches before the VIVO IPL 2021 Playoffs will be played concurrently," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a release.

The last two games will feature Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in one and Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in the other.

"On the last day of the league stage (08.10.2021) of the ongoing season, instead of having one afternoon match and one evening match, two matches (SRH v MI and RCB v DC) will be played simultaneously at 7.30pm IST (6.00pm local time)."

New IPL teams to be announced on Oct 25

The IPL Media Rights tender for the cycle 2023-2027 will be released immediately after the appointment of two new IPL teams which is scheduled to be announced on 25th October 2021.

It is understood that the Sony and Zee which has recently gone into a merger is expected to put up a handsome bid along with current rights holders Star Sports.

