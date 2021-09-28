News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » This is what is hurting Rajasthan Royals in IPL's UAE leg...

This is what is hurting Rajasthan Royals in IPL's UAE leg...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
September 28, 2021 10:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Look, at the moment we are not performing in the big moments of the game, when the big moments come either we are batting or bowling, I don't think we are winning them.'

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal, Chris Morris and Sanju Samson. Photograph: BCCI

Star all-rounder Chris Morris says inability to win the big moments of a game is costing Rajasthan Royals dearly after the former champions suffered a seven-wicket loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL match in Dubai on Monday.

 

"Look, at the moment we are not performing in the big moments of the game, when the big moments come either we are batting or bowling, I don't think we are winning them," Morris said after the match.

Opener Jason Roy and skipper Kane Williamson struck confident half-centuries to guide Sunrisers to a comfortable win over Royals, who are still in the play-off race.

"There was a very big moment in our first game, which we won in the last over. But apart from that we haven't, by any means, played our best cricket. I thought our first half from the last game was really really good and we were outdone by Delhi (Capitals) bowling attack.

"We should pull up our socks a little-bit when big moments in the game (come)," he said.

The loss also meant Royals slipped to the sixth spot in the pecking order with eight points from 10 games.

Asked if their play-off chances have become tougher after the loss to Sunrisers, Morris replied, "Absolutely."

"I think there are four teams that are vying for probably that last play-off spot and some seriously good teams that are vying for it. That is very tough.

"Listen it is the best tournament in the world, it is the toughest tournament in the world and it has got world class players in it, so every game is going to be tough."

Morris said Royals now will need to grab every single point to push their case.

"It is crunch time now. It is pretty simple, we need to start stringing some important results together and like I keep saying win big moments in the game. We need to grab every single point that we possibly can now to push for that last spot," he said.

Royals will take on a rejuvenated Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Turning Point: Death Bowling, Roy Blitz
Turning Point: Death Bowling, Roy Blitz
Top Performer: Milestone Man Sanju Samson
Top Performer: Milestone Man Sanju Samson
IPL PIX: Hyderabad rise and shine to scorch Rajasthan
IPL PIX: Hyderabad rise and shine to scorch Rajasthan
10 Career Skills You Must Have!
10 Career Skills You Must Have!
IPL 2021: Warner unlikely to play again for Sunrisers
IPL 2021: Warner unlikely to play again for Sunrisers
Pak home to 12 foreign terrorist organisations: Report
Pak home to 12 foreign terrorist organisations: Report
JOY For SRH At Last!
JOY For SRH At Last!

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/ipl-2021

More like this

IPL 2021: Warner unlikely to play again for Sunrisers

IPL 2021: Warner unlikely to play again for Sunrisers

JOY For SRH At Last!

JOY For SRH At Last!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances