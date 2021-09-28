News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » JOY For SRH At Last!

JOY For SRH At Last!

By Rediff Cricket Bureau
September 28, 2021 10:25 IST
After winning just one game in IPL 2021 before Monday's match against the Rajasthan Royals in Dubai, Sunrisers Hyderabad had a lot to cheer when they ended their losing streak with an emphatic victory.

Please click on the images for a better look.

IMAGE: Jason Roy is only the second IPL debutant to win the Man of Match Prize (Amit Mishra was the first).
The Englishman, coming in for David Warner, who we may never see in SRH colours again, set the tone for Hyderabad's reply with a confident and powerful knock.
Jason Holder, who won the Man of the Match prize despite being on the losing side during Sunrisers's game against Punjab Kings on Saturday, seems relieved that his team is finally discovering its potential. Photograph: Saikat Das/Sportzpics for BCCI/IPL

 

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad Owners Kalanithi Maran, centre, wife Kaveri Maran, top left, and their elegant daughter Kaviya Maran, bottom, look tense during a moment in the game. Photograph: Arjun Singh/Sportzpics for BCCI/IPL

 

IMAGE: Kaviya Maran, heiress to the Sun television network media empire, was the star attraction at the IPL players auction in February. Photograph: Arjun Singh/Sportzpics for BCCI/IPL

 

IMAGE: The Marans are thrilled at their team's triumph. Photograph: Arjun Singh/Sportzpics for BCCI/IPL

 

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Chris Morris, all 6' 5" of him, limbers up before the match.
Morris had some 'niggles' and did not play Saturday's game against the Punjab Kings. Photograph: Ron Gaunt/Sportzpics for BCCI/IPL

 

IMAGE: Mr 800 meets Mr 12,400.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Bowling Catch Muttiah Muralitharan (800 Test wickets) catches up with former Sri Lankan cricket team-mate, Kumar Sangakkara (12, 400 Test runs), the Rajasthan Royals coach, before Monday's game. Photograph: Ron Gaunt/Sportzpics for BCCI/IPL

 

 
Rediff Cricket Bureau
