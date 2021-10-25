News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » New IPL teams: Goenka gets Lucknow; CVC bags Ahmedabad

New IPL teams: Goenka gets Lucknow; CVC bags Ahmedabad

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Last updated on: October 25, 2021 20:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: The Indian Premier League trophy. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata-based business tycoon Sanjiv Goenka's RP-SG Group claimed the Lucknow franchise for a whopping Rs 7090 crore, while international equity investment firm CVC Capital won the bid for Ahmedabad with a Rs 5600 crore offer as the eagerly-awaited two new IPL teams were unveiled in Dubai on Monday.

 

The BCCI was expecting a windfall in the range of Rs 10,000 crore but to their surprise, earned Rs 12,690 crore from the two new teams that will take part in the 2022 IPL.

Goenka was one of the favourites to win a team after having been in the IPL for two years in 2016 and 2017, when he owned the Rising Pune Supergiants.

"Yes, RPSG had the highest bid of INR 7090 crore while CVC had the second highest bid at Rs 5600 crore. The BCCI stand to earn around US$ 1.70 billion from the deal," a senior BCCI source said.

One of the major companies that lost out was Gautam Adani's Adani Group which bid around Rs 5000 crore, while bids of Glazers from Manchester United and Torrent Group also fell short of the mark.

22 companies have picked up tender document worth Rs 10 lakh but with base price for new teams pegged at Rs 2000 crore, only five to six serious bidders were in fray.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Related News: CVC, Lucknow, BCCI, RPSG, IPL
COMMENT
Print this article
See: Dhoni mingles with Pakistan players
See: Dhoni mingles with Pakistan players
That Man Afridi!
That Man Afridi!
What Went WRONG For India against Pakistan
What Went WRONG For India against Pakistan
Cong says FB influenced Indian polls, seeks JPC probe
Cong says FB influenced Indian polls, seeks JPC probe
HDFC Bank to acquire 4.99% stake in HDFC ERGO
HDFC Bank to acquire 4.99% stake in HDFC ERGO
A-I sale: Govt inks share purchase deal with Tata Sons
A-I sale: Govt inks share purchase deal with Tata Sons
'Online attack on Shami shocking; we stand by him'
'Online attack on Shami shocking; we stand by him'

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

More like this

'Online attack on Shami shocking; we stand by him'

'Online attack on Shami shocking; we stand by him'

PIX: Bollywood stars glam up Ind-Pak T20 WC match

PIX: Bollywood stars glam up Ind-Pak T20 WC match

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances