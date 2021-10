There was a sprinkle of stars at the Dubai International Stadium when India took on Pakistan in their T20 World Cup campaign opener on Sunday.

India may have lost the match, but the cheers from Bollywood stars Preity Zinta, Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy were loud.

Akshay was seen enjoying the company of India opener Shikhar Dhawan who has not been included in the T20 World Cup squad.