News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » New Dhoni? Ponting praises Stokes' match-winning skills

New Dhoni? Ponting praises Stokes' match-winning skills

Source: PTI
July 05, 2023 11:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ben Stokes

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni with Ben Stokes. Photograph: BCCI

Australia great Ricky Ponting has likened Ben Stokes' match-winning abilities to Mahendra Singh Dhoni's on-field demeanour, saying the England skipper is far ahead of his contemporaries in pressure situations just like the Indian legend used to be.

Stokes almost single-handedly carried England to a series-levelling win, scoring 155 off 214 balls in the second Ashes Test at Lord's.

 

It wasn't the first time he had terrorised Australia. In the 2019 Ashes, he smashed an unbeaten 135 to help the hosts register a remarkable one-wicket win at Leeds.

"I think any international player is under pressure anytime they walk out to play, but Ben batting in the middle order or later order like he does, probably finds himself in more match-winning opportunity situations than some others might," Ponting said on the latest episode of The ICC Review.

"The first one that comes to mind is maybe someone like a Dhoni, who's there at the end in a lot of T20 games, and finishing games, whereas Ben's doing it at the end of Test matches, and there's not, probably not many, many players through the history of the game that have found themselves in that sort of role and are there at the end winning games, and especially as a captain."

Ponting said he had Stokes' match-winning innings at Headingley in his mind during the thrilling final day at Lord's.

"I thought and everyone probably thought he could do it again because we've seen it happen before, but this was probably, slightly more runs that they were chasing (in 2019)," he said.

"In the back of the back of everyone's minds, I think once it started playing out the way that it was and how many similarities there were to Headingley in 2019…Steve Smith dropped him…and he was dropped on 116 by Marcus Harris at Headingley, So those sort of ghosts of the past kept coming back out."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Time for everyone to move on: Root
Time for everyone to move on: Root
Cricket Australia withdraw Maxwell, Marsh
Cricket Australia withdraw Maxwell, Marsh
BCCI picks Agarkar as Team India's chief selector
BCCI picks Agarkar as Team India's chief selector
40% Of SAP's Innovations Come From India
40% Of SAP's Innovations Come From India
Micro-caps may give alpha returns in bull market
Micro-caps may give alpha returns in bull market
SEE: Shah Rukh Returns To India
SEE: Shah Rukh Returns To India
Kohli Meets The Greatest
Kohli Meets The Greatest

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Kohli Meets The Greatest

Kohli Meets The Greatest

Ashwin: What's This Spirit Of Cricket?

Ashwin: What's This Spirit Of Cricket?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances