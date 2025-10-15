HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
New Captain Shubman Gill Greets Rohit, Kohli In Style

October 15, 2025
October 15, 2025 16:42 IST

Shubman Gill with Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Shubman Gill hugs Rohit Sharma. Photographs and Video: BCCI/X

New ODI captain Shubman Gill warmly greeted senior pros Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli ahead of the Indian team's departure to Australia for a white-ball series, starting on Sunday.

Gill caught up with his predecessor Rohit in the team hotel before the team's departure, as the two shared a warm hug.

Shubman Gill with Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Shubman Gill speaks to Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI/X

The young skipper then greeted Kohli with a handshake on the team bus.

Rohit and Kohli are making a comeback to the Indian team after a gap of nearly seven months. They will feature in the Indian ODI team for the three-match series in Australia.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
Rohit, Kohli Back After 224 Days!
'Last chance to see Kohli, Rohit in Australia'
Harmanpreet & Co seek blessings before crucial WC tie
Ashwin on where Gill needs to improve as captain
'Rohit, Kohli's presence to help Gill grow as captain'
