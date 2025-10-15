New Captain Shubman Gill Greets Rohit, Kohli In Style

IMAGE: Shubman Gill hugs Rohit Sharma. Photographs and Video: BCCI/X

New ODI captain Shubman Gill warmly greeted senior pros Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli ahead of the Indian team's departure to Australia for a white-ball series, starting on Sunday.



Gill caught up with his predecessor Rohit in the team hotel before the team's departure, as the two shared a warm hug.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill speaks to Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI/X

The young skipper then greeted Kohli with a handshake on the team bus.



Rohit and Kohli are making a comeback to the Indian team after a gap of nearly seven months. They will feature in the Indian ODI team for the three-match series in Australia.