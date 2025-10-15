New Captain Shubman Gill Greets Rohit, Kohli In Style

New ODI captain Shubman Gill warmly greeted senior pros Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli ahead of the Indian team's departure to Australia for a white-ball series, starting on Sunday.
Gill caught up with his predecessor Rohit in the team hotel before the team's departure, as the two shared a warm hug.
The young skipper then greeted Kohli with a handshake on the team bus.
Rohit and Kohli are making a comeback to the Indian team after a gap of nearly seven months. They will feature in the Indian ODI team for the three-match series in Australia.