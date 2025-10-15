HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » India women pray at Mahakaleshwar before key World Cup tie

India women pray at Mahakaleshwar before key World Cup tie

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 15, 2025 14:16 IST

x

Harmanpreet Kaur

IMAGE: Harmanpreet, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol and Renuka Thakur were among those who offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple. Photograph: ANI/X

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her teammates on Wednesday visited the Mahakaleshwar temple to offer prayers ahead of their Women's World Cup fixture against England at Indore's Holkar Stadium on Sunday.

Apart from Harmanpreet, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol and Renuka Thakur were among those who offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple. All players were dressed in traditional attire and attended the Bhasm Aarti. All the players were honoured by the temple management committee with shawls.

 

The Indian women's team is looking to script history and lift its first World Cup trophy on home soil at the ongoing showpiece event. The hosts got off to a flying start after trouncing Sri Lanka and arch-rival Pakistan in one-sided affairs.

However, India's campaign went off the track after enduring back-to-back defeats against South Africa and defending champions Australia. The South Africa clash went down to the wire, but Nadine de Klerk's unbeaten 84 outclassed skipper Harmanpreet and her side.

 

Even against Australia, India put up a resilient show with the bat and blazed their way to a daunting 330. However, captain Alyssa Healy's scorching 142 outgunned the hosts and propelled the defending champions to a narrow three-wicket win.

After two successive heartbreaks, the Indian team has a week to regain its lost mojo and return to winning ways. However, a formidable England side awaits them on Sunday. Under the leadership of Nat Sciver-Brunt, England have yet to lose a match after notching victories against South Africa, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

England will square off against Pakistan on Wednesday before facing off against India. The Harmanpreet-led side will be hopeful about conquering the challenge, considering they recently staged a 2-1 ODI series win in England. As of now, India occupies the fourth spot with four points, while England comfortably sits in second place with a tally of six.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Rohit, Kohli Back After 224 Days!
Rohit, Kohli Back After 224 Days!
'Kohli, Rohit will pull the plug if...': Shastri
'Kohli, Rohit will pull the plug if...': Shastri
Sean Abbott first player subbed out under new rule
Sean Abbott first player subbed out under new rule
'Last chance to see Kohli, Rohit in Australia'
'Last chance to see Kohli, Rohit in Australia'
'Rohit Always Puts The Team Above Everything'
'Rohit Always Puts The Team Above Everything'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

What Men Pay For Haircuts Across The World

webstory image 2

Fruit Kheer: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

India's 10 Richest YouTubers

VIDEOS

Zareen Khan Looks Stunning in Traditional Saree at Diwali Bash1:04

Zareen Khan Looks Stunning in Traditional Saree at Diwali...

When Comfort Meets Style: Daisy Shah's Casual Look in Mumbai0:45

When Comfort Meets Style: Daisy Shah's Casual Look in Mumbai

President Murmu hosts Mongolian President at Rashtrapati Bhavan3:34

President Murmu hosts Mongolian President at Rashtrapati...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO