HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Never write off Kohli and Rohit

Never write off Kohli and Rohit

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 22, 2025 12:07 IST

x

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who retired from the game's other formats, now feature solely in the 50-over cricket. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

India's former captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma should not be written off after their team's seven-wicket loss to Australiain the first of three one-day internationals, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting said on Tuesday.

After Sunday's defeat in Perth, the three-match series moves to Adelaide on Thursday before concluding in Sydney on Saturday.

Kohli and Rohit, who retired from the game's other formats, now feature solely in the 50-over cricket. With the 2027 World Cup in mind, the pair returned to action on Sunday for the first time since lifting the Champions Trophy in March.

 

Neither looked convincing against Australia's pace bowlers, with Rohit edging Josh Hazlewood to second slip on eight and Kohli cutting Mitchell Starc to a diving Cooper Connolly at backward point for a duck.
However, Ponting is confident the pair will soon rediscover their touch.

"You don't write off champion players ever. These two have been among the best, and while I've said before that Virat's the best 50-over player I've ever seen, you don't write them off," Ponting said on the ICC Review podcast.

"They'll find a way to contribute and win games for their team, and if they do that, they'll most likely be in that World Cup team in 2027. I'd expect to see both those guys bounce back into it pretty quickly.

"Adelaide is a great place to bat and a great place to play cricket. But it won't be easy for the fact that they are facing some of the best white-ball bowlers that have ever played the game."

Ravi Shastri, who coached Rohit and Kohli during their peak years, said few understand better how revered the pair are in India and abroad, and that they would not risk their legacy by playing on too long.

"The contribution is over a decade, decade and a half in the case of Virat," Shastri said. "It's special. Whether they finish tomorrow or they finish the day after or whenever. That legacy will remain."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

India batting coach offers different take on Kohli, Rohit
India batting coach offers different take on Kohli, Rohit
Kohli and Rohit got 'found out' on Aussie bounce
Kohli and Rohit got 'found out' on Aussie bounce
Why India Must Play Kuldeep In Adelaide
Why India Must Play Kuldeep In Adelaide
Can Kohli turn things around at happy hunting ground?
Can Kohli turn things around at happy hunting ground?
How Sarfaraz dropped out of India reckoning
How Sarfaraz dropped out of India reckoning

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Yash Chopra's Best Soundtracks

webstory image 2

Butter Sev: 15-Min Diwali Recipe

webstory image 3

Diwali Recipe: Walnut Paneer Kebab

VIDEOS

Former French President Sarkozy starts 5-year prison sentence2:58

Former French President Sarkozy starts 5-year prison...

Aditi Rao Hydari's Stunning Yellow Sari Look for Diwali0:41

Aditi Rao Hydari's Stunning Yellow Sari Look for Diwali

Diana Penty Stuns in Shimmery Rose Gold Lehenga at Diwali Bash!0:54

Diana Penty Stuns in Shimmery Rose Gold Lehenga at Diwali...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO