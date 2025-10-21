Can Virat turn things around at happy hunting ground?

The batting stalwart will be keen to make amends at the Adelaide Oval, one of his favourite hunting grounds where he averages 65 across formats.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli s weated it out in the nets ahead of the second ODI against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday . Photograph: BCCI/X

Following a disappointing return to international cricket, Virat Kohli spent a considerable time in the nets on Tuesday, firing some of his trademark shots during Team India's first training session ahead of the second ODI against Australia in Adelaide on Thursday.

In a video posted by SACA News, the official 'X' handle of the South Australia Cricket Association (SACA), Virat was seen playing some delightful back-footed punches and cuts before ending the session with an eye-catching pull shot.

After a forgetful eight-ball duck in Perth in his first international outing since lifting the Champions Trophy on March 9, the batting stalwart will be keen to make amends at the Adelaide Oval, one of his favourite hunting grounds where he averages 65 across formats, having scored 975 runs in 12 matches that include five centuries and four fifties.

Moreover, Virat slammed his maiden Test hundred at the same venue, in 2012, against a formidable Australian pace attack comprising Ryan Harris, Ben Hilfenhaus, and Peter Siddle, and was the only Indian batter to cross the 300-run mark in the series. Notably, that Indian side featured some of the all-time Test greats such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid.

He continued his love affair with the Adelaide Oval during the tour of 2014. In the series opener, the 26-year-old Virat, standing in as captain in place of the injured Mahendra Singh Dhoni, produced a batting masterclass, slamming 115 and 141 to make his maiden stint as India's Test skipper a memorable one.

In January 2019, he hit a classy 104 off 112 balls at the venue, guiding India to a comeback series win in the three-match ODI series.

In eight innings this year so far, Virat, who is a single-format player now, has tallied 275 runs, averaging 39.28, with a century, two fifties, and a best score of an unbeaten 100.

India lost the series opener by seven wickets, as Australia chased down the target of 137 in 21.1 overs via the DLS method in the rain-shortened 26-over-a-side game in Perth.