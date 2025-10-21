HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Can Virat turn things around at happy hunting ground?

Can Virat turn things around at happy hunting ground?

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 21, 2025 20:47 IST

x

The batting stalwart will be keen to make amends at the Adelaide Oval, one of his favourite hunting grounds where he averages 65 across formats.

Virat

IMAGE: Virat Kohli sweated it out in the nets ahead of the second ODI against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Following a disappointing return to international cricket, Virat Kohli spent a considerable time in the nets on Tuesday, firing some of his trademark shots during Team India's first training session ahead of the second ODI against Australia in Adelaide on Thursday.

In a video posted by SACA News, the official 'X' handle of the South Australia Cricket Association (SACA), Virat was seen playing some delightful back-footed punches and cuts before ending the session with an eye-catching pull shot.

After a forgetful eight-ball duck in Perth in his first international outing since lifting the Champions Trophy on March 9, the batting stalwart will be keen to make amends at the Adelaide Oval, one of his favourite hunting grounds where he averages 65 across formats, having scored 975 runs in 12 matches that include five centuries and four fifties.

Moreover, Virat slammed his maiden Test hundred at the same venue, in 2012, against a formidable Australian pace attack comprising Ryan Harris, Ben Hilfenhaus, and Peter Siddle, and was the only Indian batter to cross the 300-run mark in the series. Notably, that Indian side featured some of the all-time Test greats such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid. 

He continued his love affair with the Adelaide Oval during the tour of 2014. In the series opener, the 26-year-old Virat, standing in as captain in place of the injured Mahendra Singh Dhoni, produced a batting masterclass, slamming 115 and 141 to make his maiden stint as India's Test skipper a memorable one. 

 

In January 2019, he hit a classy 104 off 112 balls at the venue, guiding India to a comeback series win in the three-match ODI series.

In eight innings this year so far, Virat, who is a single-format player now, has tallied 275 runs, averaging 39.28, with a century, two fifties, and a best score of an unbeaten 100.

India lost the series opener by seven wickets, as Australia chased down the target of 137 in 21.1 overs via the DLS method in the rain-shortened 26-over-a-side game in Perth.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Swing and nip...' Kohli poked before Adelaide ODI
'Swing and nip...' Kohli poked before Adelaide ODI
Focus & balance: Smith reveals how he stays Test-ready
Focus & balance: Smith reveals how he stays Test-ready
Maharaj, Stubbs keep SA in the contest vs Pakistan
Maharaj, Stubbs keep SA in the contest vs Pakistan
Multi-tasker Healy's injury leaves Australia in a fix
Multi-tasker Healy's injury leaves Australia in a fix
Trophy War! Naqvi Adamant; BCCI Seeks ICC Intervention
Trophy War! Naqvi Adamant; BCCI Seeks ICC Intervention

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Butter Sev: 15-Min Diwali Recipe

webstory image 2

Diwali Recipe: Walnut Paneer Kebab

webstory image 3

Next-Gen iPad Pro Arrives With Enhanced Power

VIDEOS

Bollywood Divas Shine Bright at Diwali Party2:23

Bollywood Divas Shine Bright at Diwali Party

Thin layer of fog envelops Taj Mahal post Diwali1:38

Thin layer of fog envelops Taj Mahal post Diwali

'INS Vikrant Gave Sleepless Nights To Pak': PM Modi's Diwali With Navy3:10

'INS Vikrant Gave Sleepless Nights To Pak': PM Modi's...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO