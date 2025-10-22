HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kohli and Rohit got 'found out' on Aussie bounce

October 22, 2025 10:21 IST

‘I think they got found out a little bit on a pitch with more pace and bounce’

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli’s stay was shorter — dismissed by Mitchell Starc for a duck after eight deliveries. Photograph: BCCI/X

The hype around Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s much-awaited return to international cricket quickly gave way to disappointment in Perth, as both faltered against Australia’s fast bowlers in the first ODI after an eight-month hiatus.

Former Australian fast-bowling legend Glenn McGrath believes the duo were caught off guard by the extra pace and bounce offered by Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. Neither Kohli nor Rohit had played any competitive cricket since the 2025 IPL, and their rust showed.

Despite getting three practice sessions in Perth before the opener, India’s senior batters looked short of rhythm. Rohit managed just 8 before being undone by a peach from Hazlewood, while Kohli’s stay was even shorter — dismissed by Starc for a duck after eight deliveries.

 

‘There was a lot of talk about the two greats, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli,’ McGrath said on the Fast Bowling Cartel YouTube channel.

‘They’ve not had a lot of cricket under their belt, and I think they got found out a little bit on a pitch with more pace and bounce than what they’re used to back in India.’

The Indian team has now moved to Adelaide, where they trained at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday afternoon. Both Kohli and Rohit had long batting sessions in the nets, keen to find form ahead of the second ODI.

With increasing chatter about their future and possible selection for the 2027 World Cup cycle — including tours to South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe — the duo will be eager to silence doubts with runs on the board.

