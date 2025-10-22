India batting coach offers different take on Kohli, Rohit

‘The preparation has been very good. I think it was the weather’

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma failed to make an impact in India’s first ODI against Australia in Perth. Photograph: BCCI/X

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma failed to make an impact in India’s first ODI against Australia on Sunday, departing for 0 and 8 respectively. With every outing from the two stalwarts now dissected under the microscope, questions were raised about their readiness for the series opener — especially since neither had played international cricket for the past seven months.

However, India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak dismissed the notion that the senior duo looked rusty, countering suggestions that their preparation had been insufficient.

"I do not think so," Kotak said when asked if Kohli and Rohit appeared rusty. "They played the IPL. The preparation has been very good. I think it was the weather. It would have been the same if Australia had come out to bat first. It is not easy when there are four or five interruptions and every two overs you are going in and coming back out."

Kotak’s response, however, raised eyebrows — as his explanation pointed to weather interruptions as a factor in their dismissals, despite neither batter spending much time at the crease. Still, the former Saurashtra cricketer stood firm in his belief that Kohli and Rohit’s preparation had been more than adequate.

He also clarified that the team management had kept tabs on the pair’s fitness and training during their time away from international cricket, but saw no need to intervene given their stature and experience.

"Both of them are very experienced. Before coming to Australia, they had proper preparation. I think it is too early to judge them. They just retired from Test cricket. Coming into the series, we were aware of their fitness levels and the preparation work they had been doing. We had access to their videos from the NCA. With such senior players, you do not need to step in right away if you see they are doing the right things. If you try to get involved too much, that might not be the best approach," Kotak said.

Despite their early exits in Perth, Kotak maintained that both Kohli and Rohit are in good rhythm and are only a knock away from finding form again.

"Both Virat and Rohit looked in good touch. They batted well in the nets yesterday. I believe they are doing well, to be honest," he added.