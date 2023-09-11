News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Neesham ready for 'one last crack' at WC after 2019 heartbreak

Neesham ready for 'one last crack' at WC after 2019 heartbreak

September 11, 2023 14:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jimmy Neesham

IMAGE: Jimmy Neesham (left) has been included in the World Cup squad despite opting out of his New Zealand contract last year. Photograph: Russell Cheyne/Reuters

Having almost secured New Zealand a maiden one-day World Cup triumph in 2019, all-rounder Jimmy Neesham is keen for "one last crack" at the elusive title in India next month.

 

Neesham was included in New Zealand's 15-man squad for the tournament on Monday and will reunite with many of the players left heartbroken after the 2019 final defeat to England.

New Zealand lost on boundary count in a classic at Lord's after the teams could not be split by a tie-breaking Super Over.

Neesham scored 13 runs in the Super Over but England claimed the win when Martin Guptill was run out on the last delivery when seeking the winning run.

Four years on, the result still gnaws at the New Zealand players.

"I think it's motivated all of us," Neesham told reporters on Monday.

"Trent (Boult) has talked about it as well, around a few of the guys back then talking about giving it one more crack in four years' time.

"It's come around pretty quickly, really, with all the events since 2019 in the world.

"We've got that generation from 30 to 35-years-old. We've all played a huge amount over the last 10-12 years and there's certainly huge motivation from the guys to give it one last, good crack."

Neesham and fast bowler Boult were both included in the World Cup squad despite opting out of their New Zealand contracts last year.

The pair have been overlooked for selection for much of the international schedule, with selectors favouring contracted players.

Boult returned to action on Sunday, though, with an encouraging three-wicket haul in the rain-hit, 79-run defeat to England in the second ODI in Southampton.

Neesham said there was no awkwardness from contracted team mates about he and Boult's place in the New Zealand set-up.

"No one gets judged on those kinds of decisions," he said.

"Myself and Trent have talked a lot about it over the last year or so around trying to stay fit and stay in the picture.

"There's no lack of familiarity with the group. As Trent said a couple of days ago in England, you slide back into the group as if nothing's changed."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Johnson gets 'confidence boost' ahead of Asian Games
Johnson gets 'confidence boost' ahead of Asian Games
CLASSY! Afridi's Gift For Angad Bumrah
CLASSY! Afridi's Gift For Angad Bumrah
'Low on confidence' Sindhu seeks Padukone's help
'Low on confidence' Sindhu seeks Padukone's help
Maha: 1 killed, 8 hurt in clash over social media post
Maha: 1 killed, 8 hurt in clash over social media post
Agenda of special Parliament session is to...: Congress
Agenda of special Parliament session is to...: Congress
Maratha quota: All-party meet today; Jarange says...
Maratha quota: All-party meet today; Jarange says...
Not even one square inch...: Ladakh LG on Rahul claim
Not even one square inch...: Ladakh LG on Rahul claim

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

'Fakhar Zaman is an amazing human being'

'Fakhar Zaman is an amazing human being'

Asia Cup: Rain pushes Ind vs Pak match to reserve day

Asia Cup: Rain pushes Ind vs Pak match to reserve day

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances