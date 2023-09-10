IMAGE: Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman helps ground staff bring out the covers at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pakistan Cricket/Twitter

Pakistan captain Babar Azam elected to bowl after winning the toss against India in their Asia Cup Super 4 match on Sunday.

But one Pakistan batter enjoyed the limelight even before Pakistan started their innings.

Pakistan's batter Fakhar Zaman's humility was in full display as he helped the ground staff at the Premadasa Stadium.

Zaman was seen helping the ground staff pull out the covers onto the ground as the rain came pelting down on the ground, interrupting the match.

His kind gesture was widely appreciated on social media.

'A helping hand for the ground staff from Fakhar Zaman #PAKvIND ' #AsiaCup2023,' the Pakistan Cricket Board tweeted with an angel emoji on their Twitter handle.

'Nice gesture from Fakhar Zaman helping ground staff to put covers during rain,' tweeted one Ghulam Abbas Shah.

'Fakhar Zaman helped the groundstaff in Columbo get the covers on...which was very nice,' one Aatif Nawaz said in appreciation.

'Fakhar Zaman is an amazing human being tbh. so nice to see this,' another tweeted.

Giving the gesture another view was one Vikrant Gupta who tweeted: 'Fakhar Zaman is covering the pitch so that later he can thrash the Indian bowlers on that pitch. #INDvsPAK #IndiavsPak.'

Shaharyar Ejaz tweeted with a heart emoji: 'Our Players are very humble. Fakhar Zaman is helping the ground staff. #pakvsind2023 #PakvsInd #FakharZaman.'

India were 147 for 2 in 24.1 overs with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul at the crease when rain halted play.