Asia Cup: Rain pushes Ind vs Pak match to reserve day

By Rediff Cricket
September 10, 2023 21:13 IST
Ground staff on the pitch while the rain lashes down at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday 

IMAGE: Ground staff walks on the covers while the rain lashes down at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, interrupting the Super 4 match between India and Pakistan. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Intermittent rain forced the marquee Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan to a reserve day in Colombo on Sunday.

India were 147 for two in 24.1 overs when rain lashed the Premadasa Stadium in the Sri Lankan capital. Play will resume at 3 pm local time (also IST) on Monday.

 

The activation of reserve day also means that in less than 24 hours of completion of the Pakistan game, India will meet Sri Lanka in their next Super Four encounter on Tuesday.

Shubman Gill batted with effortless ease as he struck a quick half-century before being taken out by Shaheen Afridi for 58

IMAGE: Shubman Gill batted with effortless ease as he struck a 37-ball 50 before being taken out by Shaheen Afridi for 58. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Before the two spells of rain interrupted play, Virat Kohli and K L Rahul were batting on 8 and 17 respectively after openers Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58) struck fine half-centuries. Gill hit his 2nd half century in a row. He had struck a half-century against Nepal in the previous group game.

India's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan was called off due to rain.

The weather has been a subject of intense debate through the Sri Lanka leg of Asia Cup. Rain is expected in the Sri Lankan capital throughout the tournament.

Asian Cricket Council's decision to keep a reserve day only for Sunday's game and the final also triggered a controversy.

Rediff Cricket
India-Pak tie fails to ignite spark. What went wrong?
Gavaskar fumes over Asia Cup venue change
'We would have also liked to have an extra day'
Johnson gets 'confidence boost' ahead of Asian Games
Naidu sent to jail; TDP calls bandh on Monday
Tribunal dismisses insolvency plea against Wipro
Adani hikes stake in two group companies
Asia Cup 2023

