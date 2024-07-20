News
Nayar, Doeschate set to join Gambhir for Lanka Tour

Nayar, Doeschate set to join Gambhir for Lanka Tour

Source: PTI
Last updated on: July 20, 2024 17:46 IST
Abhishek Nayar

IMAGE: Abhishek Nayar comes with a high reputation as a sharp cricket mind and a lifestyle/motivational coach. Photograph: BCCI

Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate are set to join the support staff of newly-appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir during India's white ball tour to Sri Lanka, starting from July 27.

Nayar, who has played three ODIs for India, and Doeschate, who was a hard-hitting all-rounder for Netherlands, have worked closely with Gambhir at the Kolkata Knight Riders and are likely to come in as assistant coaches, the PTI has learned.

Nayar comes with a high reputation as a sharp cricket mind and a lifestyle/motivational coach who have worked with the likes of Dinesh Karthik and Rinku Singh.

Ryan ten Doeschate

Doeschate is currently working with LA Knight Riders in the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) and Gambhir has openly expressed his admiration for the team-first attitude of the Dutchman.

 

While there was no clear view on the appointment of the bowling coach, it seems that T Dilip, who was part of Rahul Dravid's regime, will continue in the role of the fielding coach.

Gambhir had suggested to the BCCI the names of former India seamers R Vinay Kumar and L Balaji and former South African pacer Morne Morkel for the role of bowling coach.

The PTI had reported on July 10 that Morkel could get the role ahead of Vinay and Balaji. While Vinay and Balaji have associated with Gambhir at the KKR, Morkel worked alongside him at the Lucknow Super Giants.

If indeed Morkel gets the nod, he could be the first foreign bowling coach after Australian Joe Dawes, who did the duty under Duncan Fletcher until the tour of England in 2014.

Morkel was also the bowling coach of Pakistan until the 50-over World Cup in India.

The Indian team is scheduled to travel to Colombo from Mumbai in a chartered flight on July 22.

Nayar and Dilip could also be travelling with the team while it's not yet clear when Doeschate would link up with the side.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
