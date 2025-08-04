Natural Leader, Siraj Basking in the Recognition

'He leads a lot of actions. And in this series so far, he's done it with the ball at times that we've needed somebody to put his hand up and create something.'

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj appeals for the wicket of Joe Root. Siraj has been a workhorse, especially in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, in this series. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Bowling coach Morne Morkel had effusive praise for 'natural leader' Mohammed Siraj, who has taken on the mantle of spearheading India's pace attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and is 'enjoying' the added responsibility during the fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England at The Oval.

After the weather gods intervened and forced the pulsating contest to the final day, all eyes will be glued on 'Miyaan Magic'. With India four wickets away from levelling the series and England 35 runs shy of a 3-1 win, Siraj's searing spells are bound to influence the outcome of the fixture.

Siraj has been a whirlwind on the field and a workhorse, bearing the brunt of relentlessly delivering wicket-taking spells for India. He has bowled a staggering 1,088 deliveries across the five Tests, the most by any player and is destined to add more to his tally on the final day.

The 31-year-old has scalped 20 wickets at 36.85, while extending his spells on several occasions even with the old ball.

"Yeah, I said it earlier in the Test series, I'm very happy for Siraj that he's getting the recognition. You know, he's a guy that in the changing room will always, you know, he'll lead the way. And I think he's a natural leader, although, you know, vocally, he doesn't speak a lot. I think he leads a lot of actions. And in this series so far, he's done it with the ball at times that we've needed somebody to put his hand up and create something," Morkel told reporters in the post-day press conference.

"Even if it was, you know, bowling extra two overs, three overs or creating, you know, an opportunity for us. He's been that guy. So, you know, he's put in the effort, and it's just nice to see the rewards. And, you know, today, again, at the back end, stepping up, you know, getting the support behind the team to lift us in the crucial moments. It's those sorts of smart plays that you need. And, you know, for me, Siraj has just been outstanding," he added.

The leading wicket-taker in the five-match affair with 20 scalps thus far, Siraj breathed new life into India's drained pace attack. After removing Zak Crawley at the end of Day 3 and pinning Ollie Pope in front of the stumps, Siraj constantly remained in the ears of Aaksh and Krishna.

In the final session of Day 4, the game appeared to be a one-sided affair when Joe Root and Jacob Bethell occupied the crease. With his lethal nipping deliveries, he constantly struck the English duo's pads, allowing an opening for Prasidh Krishna, who embraced it with both arms.

IMAGE: 'He was the first guy to say, listen, I want to play this Test match. I want to win it for the team.'. Photograph: ICC/X

Krishna rattled Bethell's stumps on 5(31) and then played with Root's habit of dabbing the ball to third man. He forced the batting maestro to give away a thick outside edge and return on 105(152). It isn't the first instance of Siraj creating pressure from one end and allowing his compatriots to hammer the final nail in the coffin.

Even at Edgbaston, he bowled in tandem with Akash Deep and sustained enough pressure on English batters to create vital openings for his partner.

After India's first Test win at the venue, Akash gave due credit to Siraj for the unsung role that he played. While recalling Siraj's exploits throughout the series, Morkel feels that he loves to be the central figure.

"Yeah, I think for him it is, you know, recognising the moment that he is now the leader of the attack when Jasprit is not playing. And, you know, I'm not saying that he's shying away from that when booms (Bumrah) is not there. But, yeah, you need to set a tone as a new ball bowler or the first-change bowler or a guy who's played, you know, more than 30, 40 Tests. So, yeah, I think he just enjoys that opportunity when it's given to him," he said.

"And he said it a little yesterday, I think, in an interview, he just loves playing for India and putting the shirt on and performing. And, you know, that's what you want from a fast bowler in an important series, a five-Test series, a guy that's always willing to take the ball. And a guy's always putting his hand up to say, listen, I want to do it for the team," he added.

Before the Test began, there were concerns about Siraj's involvement, considering the amount of effort he has put in the last four games. With Bumrah confined to play three Tests and remaining unavailable for the final game, Morkel revealed there were discussions around Siraj's workload. But they soon faded when the 31-year-old raised his hand and declared he wanted to fight for India in the series finale.

"Even before the start of the Test, you know, there were conversations with him just to check in on how he was feeling mentally and how he was feeling physically because of the amount of overs," Morkel said.

"But he was the first guy to say, listen, I want to play this Test match. I want to win it for the team. So, not just the bowling front, but it's the attitude for me that is great. And, you know, if you've got a guy with an attitude like that and, you know, he's willing to run in all day, I'm not surprised. That's why he's got the numbers," he added.

Fans will hope that Siraj, who returned with a four-wicket haul in the first innings and has two in the second, can conjure a couple of more to steer India to a memorable win.