Nation first: IPL halted as teams salute Armed Forces

As Operation Sindoor unfolded across nine locations beyond India’s borders, destroying key terror infrastructure, IPL franchises rallied behind the Indian Armed Forces, expressing pride and solidarity in a moment of national crisis.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially suspended the ongoing IPL season on Friday, following heightened security concerns and the cancellation of Thursday night’s match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

Franchises swiftly took to social media to support the armed forces and express concern for public safety:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) posted: “In this hour of national crisis, we salute the unwavering courage and bravery of our Indian Armed Forces, and pray for the safety of everyone in India. Jai Hind.”

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wrote: “Courage in every step. Pride in every heartbeat. Saluting our armed forces.”

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) kept it brief but powerful: “Nation first.”

While the suspension comes at a crucial stage of the tournament—with the final originally scheduled for May 25—teams and players have emphasised that national interest comes before cricket.