Natasa, Hardik share baby shower pix

Natasa, Hardik share baby shower pix

By Rediff Cricket
June 10, 2020 17:09 IST
Hardik Pandya

Photographs: Natasa Stankovic/Instagram
 

Natasa Stankovic shared a picture from her baby shower, with Hardik Pandya for company.

Hardik Pandya

Sharing the picture on Instagram, all Natasa added were world and red heart emojis.

For company, the couple have their three dogs.

On May 31, the Vadodara allrounder and his Serbian ladylove's sudden baby announcement startled the cricketing world.

'Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it's only going to get better together,' Natasa wrote.

'We are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes.'

