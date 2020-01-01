PIX: Hardik Pandya gets engaged!!!

Last updated on: January 01, 2020 21:09 IST

IMAGE: The couple got engaged in Dubai. Photographs: Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic/Instagram

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya rung in the New Year by announcing his engagement with Serbian actress-girlfriend Natasa Stankovic on social media.

Pandya took to Instagram to announce his engagement with Stankovic. He captioned the post as: "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged"

The 26-year-old shared three pictures and a short clip on the social media platform. In one photo, Stankovic can be seen flaunting her ring.

The couple got engaged in Dubai and were seen taking a ferry ride along with close friends.

The 27-year-old Stankovic is a former reality show 'Big Boss' contestant and featured in a popular rapper Badshah's music video Bandook, apart from a few dance numbers in Bollywood movies.

The colourful Pandya, quoted a hit Bollywood song from Amitabh Bachchan starrer Shaan as the 27-year-old Stankovic flaunted the engagement ring sitting by his side.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya with rumoured girlfriend Natasa Stankovic. Photograph: Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Earlier the stylish cricketer introduced Stankovic to his fans in style and wrote, "Starting the year with my firework."

The rumours about both dating each other had been doing the rounds for quite some time.

It was Natasa’s birthday post for Hardik on October 11 was one of the main reasons for the link-up rumours. The Serbian beauty wrote, “To my best friend, the strongest and the most beautiful soul. This year has been a roller coaster ride for you. Many great things happen and some were not that great but definitely have made you stronger. You have been such an inspiration for all of us and I couldn’t be more proud of you for everything you have done for yourself and people around you, for everything you have gone through and still decided to stand tall and get out of it like a winner. Keep shining, smiling and getting stronger. You are on the right track. Stay focused. I’ll always have your back. Happy bday HP. God bless you @hardikpandya93 #happyface.”

Pandya, who is on an injury break due to a back surgery, is expected to be back to competitive cricket later this month with the India 'A' team in New Zealand which will also be his extended fitness test before he is drafted into the senior team.