I don't know how we are going to get Kohli out, says Moeen

January 31, 2021 09:39 IST

'He's obviously an amazing player, world-class, he's very motivated to do well.'

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Moeen Ali said it will be a massive challenge for England bowlers to get the better of India captain Virat Kohli, who he says doesn't have 'any sort of weakness'.

Kohli missed the last three Tests against Australia as he returned home for the birth of his first child.



"How do we get him out? He's obviously an amazing player, world-class, he's very motivated to do well and I'm sure he'll be even more motivated after they did well in Australia and he had to leave for the birth of his child. I don't know how we're going to get him out because I don't think he has any sort of weakness but we have a good bowling attack, some pace in the line-up," Moeen said on Saturday.



Moeen has seen Kohli closely having played under his captaincy at Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.



"He's a great guy and a good friend of mine - we don't talk too much about cricket. We do a little bit but not too much," said the England spinner.



Moeen had missed England's Test series against Sri Lanka after testing positive for COVID-19. In his absence, spinners Dom Bess and Jack Leach performed brilliantly with the ball to help England claim a 2-0 series sweep.



Moeen said he is raring to get out in the middle after waiting 'long enough'.



"I think I'm fine. Whether or not I get picked is another matter. Bessy and Leachy I thought did quite well in Sri Lanka and are coming off some good performances. In terms of being ready to play, I think I'll be fine to play, I'll be ready. I've waited long enough," Moeen said.



The spin all-rounder, who has picked up 181 wickets in 60 Tests, says he is aiming to achieve the landmark of 200 wickets.



"I still feel I've got wickets and runs in me and match-winning performances within me. I have little targets I want to achieve first. I am not too far away from getting 200 wickets. I know people say they don't look at these things but it would be something I would look at. Then I would set another target after that," Moeen said.



The four-match Test series kicks off in Chennai from February 5, with the second match also played the same venue, while the last two Tests will be staged in Ahmedabad.