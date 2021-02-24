News
Natarajan shares adorable pic with daughter

Natarajan shares adorable pic with daughter

By Rediff Cricket
February 24, 2021 08:19 IST
T Natarajan

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Thangarasu Natarajan/Twitter
 

Thangarasu Natarajan posted an adorable picture with baby daughter Hanvika and wife Pavithra.

The left-arm pace bowler missed Hanvika's birth in November as he was in the UAE for IPL 2020.

Then he flew to Australia where he became the first Indian player to make his ODI, T20 and Test debut all in the same series.

'Our little angel Hanvika You are our life's most beautiful gift. You are the reason why our life is so much happier. Thank you laddu for choosing us as ur parents. We love u always and forever,' Natarajan posted.

Natarajan will leave Pavithra and Hanvika soon to join the India team for the T20I series against England to be played at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Rediff Cricket
