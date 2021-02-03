News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Natarajan thanks fans in Salem for rousing welcome

Natarajan thanks fans in Salem for rousing welcome

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
February 03, 2021 00:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Thangarasu Natarajan

IMAGE: Thousands of people crowded on the roads of Sinappampatti village in Tamil Nadu's Salem district to welcome India pace bowler Thangarasu Natarajan on his return from Australia. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Thangarasu Natarajan/Instagram

India's new fast bowling find Thangarasu Natarajan on Tuesday said he was "ecstatic and extremely surprised" by the reception he was accorded on his return to his native village after an impressive show in Australia.

 

"I was elated, ecstatic and extremely surprised by the reception at my hometown, Chinnappampatti. Thanks a ton for the love and support," Natarajan said on Twitter, days after receiving a hero's welcome as thousands of people crowded on the roads of Sinappampatti village in Tamil Nadu's Salem district.

In the middle of the road was a chariot teeming with people and drawn by decorated horses, while firecrackers burst simultaneously.

Adding to the carnival-like atmosphere were the drummers who played loudly, even as the mad rush of people ignored the COVID-19 protocols.

Natarajan, who went to Australia as a net bowler, became the first Indian cricketer to make his international debut across all three formats during the same tour.

The 29-year-old Tamil Nadu player was one of the rookies named in the playing eleven of the injury-ravaged Indian team against Australia in the fourth and final Test at Brisbane.

He made his international debut in the third ODI against Australia on December 2 in Canberra, which India won by 13 runs.

Natarajan made an immediate impact by taking two wickets for 70 runs from his 10 overs.

The left-arm pacer played his part in India's 2-1 series win in the subsequent three-match T20 International rubber by taking six wickets during the series.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Rehab done, KL Rahul looking forward to home series
Rehab done, KL Rahul looking forward to home series
Ziva Dhoni shows veggies from her farm
Ziva Dhoni shows veggies from her farm
Sachin, Yuvi reunite on golf course
Sachin, Yuvi reunite on golf course
Ex-BARC CEO 'mastermind' of TRP scam: court
Ex-BARC CEO 'mastermind' of TRP scam: court
Former India pacer Dinda retires from cricket
Former India pacer Dinda retires from cricket
UP MLA faces boycott for 'disrespecting' farmers
UP MLA faces boycott for 'disrespecting' farmers
Rihanna tweets in support of farmers' protest
Rihanna tweets in support of farmers' protest

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

Select Team: Will India retain Siraj? Pick Kuldeep?

Select Team: Will India retain Siraj? Pick Kuldeep?

'Kohli taking charge from Rahane an interesting story'

'Kohli taking charge from Rahane an interesting story'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use