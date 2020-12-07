'Memorable' first series win for yorker king Natarajan

December 07, 2020 18:41 IST

IMAGE: India pace bowler Thangarasu Natarajan celebrates D'Arcy Short's wicket during the first T20 International in Canberra, December 4, 2020. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Left-arm pace bowler Thangarasu Natarajan's dream debut has been made 'memorable' by India's T20I series win against Australia.

Natarajan, who acquired the reputation of'yorker king' for his ability to bowl in the blockhole consistently in the death overs after IPL 2020, has been key in helping India win the first two T20s.

Since he came into the team India have won three games -- the final ODI and the first two T20Is.

The 29 year old from Salem made an impact in his first international outing when he took 2-70 in his ODI debut in Canberra on December 2.

In the T20Is, Natarajan not only checked the flow of runs, but also picked regular wickets, with figures of 3/30 and 2/20 respectively.

'First series win for my country. Memorable and special #TeamIndia, Natarajan tweeted.

Son of a daily wage labourer, Natarajan rose from tennis ball cricket to IPL prominence with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in this year's IPL.

He made it to the Indian T20I team for the Australia series as the replacement for the injured Varun Chakravarthy before he was also added to the ODI squad after Navdeep Saini complained of a back spasm.