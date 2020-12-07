News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Memorable' first series win for yorker king Natarajan

'Memorable' first series win for yorker king Natarajan

By Rediff Cricket
December 07, 2020 18:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Thangarasu Natarajan

IMAGE: India pace bowler Thangarasu Natarajan celebrates D'Arcy Short's wicket during the first T20 International in Canberra, December 4, 2020. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images
 

Left-arm pace bowler Thangarasu Natarajan's dream debut has been made 'memorable' by India's T20I series win against Australia.

Natarajan, who acquired the reputation of'yorker king' for his ability to bowl in the blockhole consistently in the death overs after IPL 2020, has been key in helping India win the first two T20s.

Since he came into the team India have won three games -- the final ODI and the first two T20Is.

The 29 year old from Salem made an impact in his first international outing when he took 2-70 in his ODI debut in Canberra on December 2.

In the T20Is, Natarajan not only checked the flow of runs, but also picked regular wickets, with figures of 3/30 and 2/20 respectively.

'First series win for my country. Memorable and special #TeamIndia, Natarajan tweeted.

Son of a daily wage labourer, Natarajan rose from tennis ball cricket to IPL prominence with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in this year's IPL.

He made it to the Indian T20I team for the Australia series as the replacement for the injured Varun Chakravarthy before he was also added to the ODI squad after Navdeep Saini complained of a back spasm.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Anushka congratulates 'love' Kohli on T20 series win
Anushka congratulates 'love' Kohli on T20 series win
Dhawan chills in sunny Sydney
Dhawan chills in sunny Sydney
India's search for finisher like Dhoni stops at Hardik
India's search for finisher like Dhoni stops at Hardik
Rankings: Williamson rises to joint 2nd with Kohli
Rankings: Williamson rises to joint 2nd with Kohli
'I know life was too hard on you'
'I know life was too hard on you'
Body of missing MiG-29 pilot found 11 days after crash
Body of missing MiG-29 pilot found 11 days after crash
Sensex rallies 347 points to end at fresh peak
Sensex rallies 347 points to end at fresh peak

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Surreal: Natarajan on India debut

Surreal: Natarajan on India debut

IPL: Sun rises on yorker king Natarajan

IPL: Sun rises on yorker king Natarajan

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use