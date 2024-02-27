News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Namibia's Loftie-Eaton smashes his way into the T20I record books

Source: PTI
February 27, 2024 16:21 IST
IMAGE: Namibia's Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (file photo) entered the record books with the fastest T20I ton. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Namibia's Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton smashed the fastest century in T20I history, achieving the feat off just 33 deliveries against Nepal in the opening match of the Tri-Nation series in Kirtipur, Nepal on Tuesday.

The middle-order batter bettered the record of Nepal's Kushal Malla by just one delivery. Malla had achieved the feat during the Hangzhou Asian Games last year when his side had posted a world-record total of 314/3 against Mongolia.

 

Loftie-Eaton played a knock of 101 off just 36 deliveries, which included 11 fours and eight sixes at an amazing strike rate of 280.55.

The left-handed batter scored 92 runs in boundaries. The 22-year-old has played 33 T20Is and 36 ODIs so far, with this being his maiden century across formats.

The visitors posted 206/4, with opener Malan Kruger remaining unbeaten on 59.

In reply, Nepal were dismissed for 186 in the 19th over with Ruben Trumpelmann returning figures of 4/29. Dipendra Singh Airee (48) was Nepal's top scorer.

The Netherlands is the third team in the fray.

Source: PTI
England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

