10 LOW Points In Kohli's Test Career

IMAGE: Since January 2020, Virat Kohli has scored just three centuries in 39 Tests, tallying 2,028 runs at an average of 30. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli endured a nightmare series as India succumbed to a 1-3 series defeat against Australia, following their six-wicket loss in the fifth and final Test in Sydney on Sunday, January 5, 2025.

Once regarded as one of the finest batters of the modern era, Kohli's form has taken a sharp dip in the last five years. Since January 2020, the 36 year old has scored just three centuries in 39 Tests, tallying 2,028 runs at an average of 30.

His struggles continued during the five Test Border Gavaskar Trophy series, reflecting a sharp decline in his batting prowess. He managed just 190 runs in the series, at an average of 23, with the lone bright being the unbeaten century in the first Test in Perth.

This series marked one of his worst batting performance in a series comprising three or more Tests.

A detailed look at Kohli's 10 worst performances in a Test series involving three or more Tests:

1. Australia's tour of India 2016-2017

Kohli's worst-ever showing in a Test series consisting of three matches or more came against Australia. During the home series in 2016-2017 played on turning pitches, he managed just 46 runs in five innings, at an average of 9.20.

Tests Innings Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate 100s 50s 0s 3 5 46 15 9.20 44.23 0 0 1

2. India's tour of England 2014

The 2014 England tour was the first time Kohli's vulnerability outside the off stump was exposed. England pacer James Anderson dismissed Kohli four times in 10 innings, to reveal to the world his biggest weakness, which would continue to haunt him for the next decade. He managed just 134 in 10 innings, failing to register a single fifty.

Tests Innings Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate 100s 50s 0s 5 10 134 39 13.40 46.52 0 0 2

3. India's tour of the West Indies 2011

Kohli had a tough start to Test cricket in 2011. In the three Test series in the West Indies, he could score just 76 runs in five innings.

Tests Innings Runs Highest Score Average Strikle Rate 100s 50s 0s 3 5 76 30 15.20 33.62 0 0 1

4. New Zealand's tour of India 2024

Kohli's decline was evident during his horror show with the bat against New Zealand at home last year, when India suffered the humiliation of its first ever series whitewash at home.

Kohli, who made 70 in Bengaluru Test, managed just 23 runs from the next four innings to finish with a lowly tally of 93 runs in three Tests.

Tests Innings Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate 100s 50s 0s 3 6 93 70 15.50 53.75 0 1 1

5. India's tour of Australia 2024-2025

His poor showing with the bat continued in Australia. After an encouraging start with an unbeaten century in the series opener in Perth, his form unravelled in the next four games.

Time and again, he was dismissed playing loose shots outside the off stump against the Aussie pacers, to be caught behind all eight times he was dismissed in the series.

Tests Innings Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate 100s 50s 0s 5 9 190 100 n.o 23.75 47.97 1 0 0

6. India's tour of England 2021

During the 2021 England tour, Kohli couldn't meet his usual standards. Over five Tests, he scored 249 runs at an average of 27, with just two fifties.

Tests Innings Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate 100s 50s 0s 5 9 249 55 27.66 47.15 0 2 1

7. England's tour of India 2021

The spin-friendly pitches in India during England's 2021 tour also tested Kohli as he scored 172 runs at an average of 28 across four Tests, managing only two half-centuries.

Tests Innings Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate 100s 50s 0s 4 6 172 72 28.66 46.23 0 2 2

8. England's tour of India 2012-2013

Earlier in his career during the 2012-2013 series against England, Kohli had tallied 188 runs at home at an average of 31, with a lone century in Nagpur salvaging an otherwise lackluster series for him.

Tests Innings Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate 100s 50s 0s 4 7 188 103 31.33 35.14 1 0 0

9. South Africa's tour of India 2015-2016

The tour proved a tough nut to crack for Kohli against South Africa's pace battery. With just one fifty in six innings, he scored just 200 runs in the four Tests at an average of 33.

Tests Innings Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate 100s 50s 0s 4 6 200 88 33.33 51.67 0 1 0

10. India's tour of Australia 2011-2012

Kohli's first Test series in Australia began poorly. After failures in the first two matches, he bounced back with a gritty 75 in Perth and followed it up with his maiden Test century in Adelaide. That innings marked the start of his rise as a global batting star.