News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Muralitharan's surprise World Cup predictions

Muralitharan's surprise World Cup predictions

Source: ANI
September 14, 2023 16:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sri Lankan spin wizard Muralitharan picks 'India' as World Cup favourites

ICC World Cup

Photograph: Kind Courtesy ICC World Cup/X

Sri Lankan's legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharan has picked his favourite team for the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup starting from October 5 in India.

Speaking on the ANI Podcast, 'GOAT' of spin, Muralitharan picked up four teams that can win the World Cup this year.

The ODI World Cup will kick off 2019 finalists England and New Zealand clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5, with the event culminating in the final at the same venue on Sunday, 19 November. India will start its campaign with a match against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

 

According to him, India has an advantage in the tournament while Australia, England and Pakistan also have the potential to clinch the coveted trophy.

“In this World Cup, the advantage is more to India and the reason is that it is a very good side. Then they have a home advantage; billion people positive waves, wherever you go you see Indian crowd and it gives a boost to the players….I think they are the biggest favourite and then Australia will be a favourite, England will be a favourite and Pakistan can also be a favourite. Four favourites, I am picking," said Muralitharan.

Muralitharan also stated that to win a big tournament you need to have luck on your side, mentioning England's World Cup 2019 win.

“You have to have luck, it is important. England won last World Cup out of luck or New Zealand would have clearly won that World Cup,” he added.

Speaking about superstitious beliefs, the former Sri Lankan spinner disclosed that no one used to leave their seats if the luck was going Sri Lanka's way.

“A lot of people are superstitious. Sometimes if it is lucky, you wear the same thing the next day and we sit still if the runs are scored. Even if someone gets up, we scold him to sit down and if you want to go to the washroom go when the over finishes.”

“Fans think that we take things for granted but no, we are more serious than them...it is our career and we are playing for our nation. We always want to win and think how to win," he said about the expectations fans have of players. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Asia Cup: Will India spring surprise vs Bangladesh?
Asia Cup: Will India spring surprise vs Bangladesh?
What makes SKY click at 33...
What makes SKY click at 33...
Retirement: How Stokes Fooled The Media
Retirement: How Stokes Fooled The Media
Now, only birth certificate enough to get many services
Now, only birth certificate enough to get many services
Harmanpreet on TIME100 NEXT 2023 list
Harmanpreet on TIME100 NEXT 2023 list
Nifty hits fresh record; Sensex gains 52 points
Nifty hits fresh record; Sensex gains 52 points
Pawan Kalyan's party ties up with Chandrababu Naidu
Pawan Kalyan's party ties up with Chandrababu Naidu

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

12 years ago India discovered its 'trophy collector'

12 years ago India discovered its 'trophy collector'

Why dropping Shami could be risky for India

Why dropping Shami could be risky for India

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances