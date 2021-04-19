News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » After angioplasty, Muralitharan to be discharged on Monday

After angioplasty, Muralitharan to be discharged on Monday

Source: ANI
April 19, 2021 15:49 IST
Muttiah Muralitharan had a stent fitted to unblock an artery

IMAGE: Muttiah Muralitharan had a stent fitted to unblock an artery. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Sri Lanka legend and SunRisers Hyderabad bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan will be discharged from hospital on Monday after undergoing angioplasty on Sunday.

 

"Former Sri Lankan cricket player was admitted for cardiac evaluation at Apollo Hospital, Greams Road, Chennai on 18.04.2021. He underwent successful coronary angioplasty with stents yesterday under the care of Dr. G Sengottuvelu," said Apollo Hospital in its latest medical bulletin on Monday. "He will be discharged today and would resume his normal activities," it added.

Muralitharan had undergone angioplasty in Chennai on Sunday. The bowling legend had a stent fitted to unblock his artery.

Muralitharan, who has 800 wickets in the longest format of the game, will rejoin the SRH camp after being discharged from the hospital.

He has been SRH's bowling coach since 2015.

