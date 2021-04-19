Covid surge: MP Gambhir's IPL priorities questioned

April 19, 2021 12:45 IST

Gautam Gambhir, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha MP from East Delhi, is a busy man these days.

The former Indian opener is part of the IPL 2021 commentary team, spotted a lot in the commentary box and in studio discussions.

But Gambhir the MP has come under fire for ignoring his duties towards his East Delhi constituency amid rising cases of COVID-19.

Replying to his critics, Gambhir tweeted late on Sunday evening:

On Sunday, the national capital reported over 25,000 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest in a single day since the pandemic broke out last year.

As per the Delhi health department, 25,462 COVID-19 cases and 161 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases in Delhi to 74,941.