Is it official? Athiya's grateful for Rahul!

Is it official? Athiya's grateful for Rahul!

By Rediff Cricket
April 19, 2021 09:37 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram
 

So, is it official?

As K L Rahul celebrated his 29th birthday on Sunday, April 18, Athiya Shetty shared a goofy post of them together.

Athiya and Rahul have long been playing tic tac toe with folks who believe the actress and cricketer are an item./p>

KL Rahul

'Grateful for you, happy birthday', Athiya wrote alongside the funny pix.

Athiya's dad took to the comments section to post: 'Truly with a black colour heart emoji.' Does it mean the relationship has Suniel Shetty's blessings?

Hardik Pandya, one of Rahul's best buds in the Indian team, declared": 'My cuties'.

It was, alas, a not so happy birthday for Rahul whose Punjab Kings went down tamely to Delhi Capitals.

