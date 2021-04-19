How Dhawan worked on improving his strike-rate...

Source:

Made a conscious effort to improve my strike rate: Dhawan

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan's ferocious knock took the game away Punjab Kings. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Shikhar Dhawan smashed a match-winning 92 off 49 balls against Punjab Kings, on Sunday, and the southpaw said he made a conscious effort to improve his strike rate during the knock.

Dhawan, who smashed back-to-back hundreds in the IPL last season, is no more a certainty in India's T20 playing XI and is competing for an opening slot alongside Rohit Sharma in the World Cup later this year.

"It was a conscious effort from my side. I knew I have to improve on that (strike rate). Started taking more risks. Not afraid of changes, always open towards it. Not scared of getting out as well," said Dhawan, who batted at a strike rate of 187.86, after the six-wicket win over Punjab Kings.

The left-hander said he has also been working on his stroke play.

"I have worked on a few shots. My slog shot has improved a lot. It was there earlier as well, but now I play it more freely. I'm more relaxed, having played for so many years. I don't take things for granted."