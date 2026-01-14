MCA to introduce central contracts for senior players

An inter-college tournament will be named after former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar.

IMAGE: According to the Mumbai Cricket Association, central contracts are a step towards empowering players with stability and confidence final. Photograph: MCA/X

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Wednesday said it would introduce central contracts for its senior team players along with a scouting tournament for discovering young talent for its T20 league.

These decisions were taken by the MCA's apex council meeting which also decided to introduce an inter-college tournament to be named after former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar.

“The Apex Council has taken a series of forward-looking decisions aimed at building a strong, inclusive and sustainable cricketing ecosystem in Mumbai,” the MCA said in a statement.

“These initiatives are designed to enhance player development, ensure long-term well-being and create clear pathways for emerging talent to progress to elite levels of the game."

While the inter-college tournament is meant to nurture young players at the collegiate level, the scouting tournament for its eight-team T20 tournament will help in “creating a clear and merit-based pathway for young players to progress to elite competitive levels”.

“Central contracts are a step towards empowering players with stability and confidence, while the T20 scouting tournament will ensure that Mumbai continues to identify and nurture talent suited for the future of the game,” MCA president Ajinkya Naik said.

"Our vision is to create a robust pathway from college cricket to the highest levels of the game. Naming the Inter-College Tournament after Dilip Vengsarkar reflects the values of excellence and leadership that we want young cricketers to aspire to,” he added.