KL Rahul Once Again Thrives In A Crisis!

In moments of chaos and pressure, he has shown his versatility to switch from accumulator to finisher by valuing the virtues of patience and proper technique.

IMAGE: Adapting significantly based on team needs, KL Rahul has been consistent at both No. 5 and 6 In ODIs. Photograph: BCCI

KL Rahul is not always flashy. He values his wicket, reads the situation carefully, and plays according to the team’s needs.

On Wednesday, the Karnataka batter once again showcased his ability to perform when the chips are down, stroking a fluent century to take India out of a hole in the second ODI against New Zealand in Rajkot.

Rahul walked out when India were 115/3 in the 22nd over and soon the hosts lost another key wicket -- that of Virat Kohli -- and were in a spot as the Kiwi bowlers maintained dominance by attacking specific zones.

However, Rahul carried on for almost 30 overs, scoring a brilliant unbeaten 112 off 92 balls at a strike rate of 121.74. His masterful knock was laced with 12 hits to the fence and a six.

Over the last one year, Rahul has embraced the finisher role, understanding the responsibility at No. 6. In 2025, he has tallied 283 runs from overs 41-50 at a strike rate of 140.09.

His strike rate has been the fourth-best during this period behind West Indies' Justin Greaves (194 runs at 160.3), NZ's Glenn Phillips (244 runs at 157.4) and Janith Liyanage of Sri Lanka (201 runs at an average of 147.8).

In the last 10 overs, he has hit 52 in 53 balls at a strike rate of over 98 with six fours. While batting till the 50th over, he has hit 60 off the next 39 balls, with six fours and a six at a strike rate of over 153.

Adapting significantly based on team needs, Rahul has been consistent at both No. 5 and 6 In ODIs. While he dons the role of a finisher at No. 6, he has excelled at No. 5 five as well and showcased his capability of rebuilding and finishing innings.

In 33 innings at No. 5, Rahul has aggregated 1,477 runs at an average of 64.21, with a strike rate of 99.59, including three centuries and 10 fifties.

At number six, he has mustered 332 runs in 12 innings at an average of 47.42, with a strike rate of 99.10 and a fifty.

Since 2025, batting mostly at six and on three occasions at five, the 33-year-old right-hander has amassed 508 runs in 16 games at an average of 72.57 and a strike rate of over 112, including a century and two fifties.

He has a fine record against New Zealand in ODIs, having made 469 runs in 10 innings at an average of 93.8, with a strike rate of over 111 with two centuries and a fifty. His best score against them is an unbeaten 112.