Home  » Cricket » Virat Kohli Turns Bowler

Virat Kohli Turns Bowler

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read
January 14, 2026 16:12 IST

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli bowls in the nets. Photographs: BCCI
 

Virat Kohli's recent performances in ODIs have been nothing short of phenomenal and he has carried that fine form and vibe into the net sessions too.

During the warm-ups for the second match against New Zealand in Rajkot on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, Kohli was caught on camera perfectly mimicking pacer Mohammed Siraj's bowling action.

Later, he was seen sharing a laugh with his team-mates, and it all ended, fittingly, with a hug for Siraj.

Kohli imitates Siraj, Arshdeep in nets

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Kohli was also spotted bowling during the nets session in the series opener in Vadodara, imitating left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh.

Virat Kohli

Kohli jokingly mimicked Arshdeep's distinctive run-up, exaggerating the strides and movements. His actions drew laughter from those nearby.

REDIFF CRICKET
