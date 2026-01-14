HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Long-Standing Record

January 14, 2026 17:26 IST

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become India’s highest run-scorer against New Zealand in ODIs. Photograph: BCCI

Another day and another record rewritten by Virat Kohli.

The former India captain’s recent performances in ODIs have been nothing short of phenomenal and King Kohli has once again etched his name into the history books.

He has surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar to become India’s highest run-scorer against New Zealand in ODIs.

 

Kohli was level with Tendulkar’s long-standing record after scoring 93 in the opening match. In the second ODI in Rajkot, he surpassed Tendulkar with a boundary off the first ball he faced.

In the process, he cemented his status as the most prolific Indian batter against New Zealand in the 50-over format. He managed 23 runs off 29 balls, taking his tally to 1,773 runs against the Black Caps.

Kohli had made a promising start to his innings but was ultimately dismissed by Kristian Clarke. He was visibly disappointed after losing his wicket.

While Kohli has claimed the No. 1 spot among Indians, he still trails Australian legend Ricky Ponting in the overall list, who scored 1,971 runs in 51 matches.

RankPlayerTeamMatchesRuns vs NZ (ODIs)
1 Ricky Ponting Australia 51 1,971
2 Virat Kohli India 35 1,773
3 Sachin Tendulkar India 42 1,750
