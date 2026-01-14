It's official! RCB to play two IPL games in Raipur

IMAGE: RCB vice-president Rajesh Menon presents a jersey to Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai as BCCI Joint Secretary Prabhtej Singh Bhatia looks on. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vishnu Deo Sai/X

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday, January 13, confirmed that Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium will host two IPL matches in 2026 as a temporary home for defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

'We spoke to the RCB CEO (Rajesh Menon) today. He came to meet us. We have decided that two IPL matches will happen here,' Vishu Deo Sai said in a public announcement.

He also tweeted of the development on social media.

'Today, a courtesy meeting was held with the Joint Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Mr. Prabhtej Singh Bhatia, and the Vice President of the IPL 2025 champion team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Mr. Rajesh Menon. On this occasion, an RCB team jersey was presented, and detailed discussions were held regarding the possibilities and necessary arrangements for organising upcoming IPL matches,' Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai posted on his X handle on Tuesday.

According to reports, RCB’s management has already inspected the Raipur stadium and held detailed discussions with the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Association.

Raipur last hosted an IPL fixture in 2013, when Delhi Capitals faced Kolkata Knight Riders.

RCB will reportedly host their remaining five home matches at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Last month, Bengaluru Police denied Karnataka State Cricket Association the permission to hold the Vijay Hazare trophy match at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on December 24, a day after a government appointed committee inspected the facility in light of the June 4

The Justice Cunha Commission which was constituted to investigate the June 4 stampede, had reportedly concluded in its report that the "design and structure" of the stadium were "unsuitable and unsafe" for mass gatherings.

The Commission had reportedly recommended adequate gates for mass entry and exit, purpose-built queuing and circulation zones separated from public roads, emergency evacuation plans compliant with international safety norms, and sufficient parking among other things.

The 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League is likely to begin on March 26, with the final scheduled for May 31.