Home  » Cricket » 'MS's room is always open': Brevis hails humble Dhoni

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read
September 07, 2025 16:51 IST

Dewald Brevis with Mahendra Singh Dhoni

IMAGE: Dewald Brevis, 22, said spending time with Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the highlight of his CSK tenure. Photograph: BCCI

South Africa's batting sensation Dewald Brevis said it was 'special' interacting with great Mahendra Singh Dhoni during IPL 2025 earlier this year.

After going unsold at the mega auction, Brevis was called up by CSK mid-season as an injury replacement for Gurjapneet Singh. He seized the opportunity, smashing 225 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 180, with two half-centuries -- forming a formidable opening partnership with Ayush Mhatre.

Brevis, 22, said spending time with Dhoni was the highlight of his CSK tenure, stating that the veteran wicketkeeper-batter always has time for his team-mates.

'The one thing I can just say from MS (Dhoni)

is his humbleness and who he is as a person, that stood out for me. How he is basically off the field, the time he has for players, for people. His door, his room door is always open. If he’s sleeping, that's the only time it's closed,' Brevis said in a video posted by CSK on Instagram.

 

"I found myself a few times in his room just sitting there with whatever he is busy like, chatting to him about his hobbies, watching cricket. That's just amazing to see how, what he does like off the field. Everyone knows what he does on the field. It's very special and I enjoyed my time there."

