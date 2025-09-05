'Being likened to de Villiers a huge privilege'

IMAGE: Dewald Brevis' unbeaten 125 against Australia is the highest score by a South African batter in T20Is. Photograph: BCCI

South African batting sensation Dewald Brevis, affectionately nicknamed 'Baby AB', says being compared to the legendary AB de Villiers has always been a privilege rather than a burden.

The 22-year-old right-hander earned the moniker largely due to his explosive batting style and impressive stroke-making

While comparisons remain, Brevis is steadily establishing his own identity on the cricketing field

Brevis has been in phenomenal form this year in T20s, amassing 995 runs in 30 innings at an average of 43.26 and a whopping strike rate of 186.32. He has smashed six half-centuries and a hundred with the best score being an unbeaten 125.

"That's where (at the 2022 U-19 World Cup) a friend of mine, when I got a half-century against India, held a little board with 'Baby AB' written on it. Ever since, I've been telling people that it has never been a burden and never have I felt pressure, because for me it was one of the most special things. I have always looked up to you (De Villiers), always idolised you and still learn so much from you. Just being compared, I saw it as a huge privilege," said Brevis while speaking on de Villiers' YouTube channel.

Brevis signalled his arrival in style, slamming three fifties and two centuries, including a marauding 138 in the 2021-22 edition of the U-19 World Cup. With 506 runs from six outings, he topped the tournament's batting charts.

In the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League, Brevis was one of the few silver linings for five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a misfired season.

Brevis, who came in as a replacement for the injured Gurjanpreet Singh, tallied 225 runs in six matches at an average of 37.50 and a strike rate of 180.

He had represented Mumbai Indians in two seasons -- 2022 and 2023 -- aggregating 230 runs in 10 matches at an average of 23.

Brevis caught the attention of MI scouts after his exploits in the U-19 World Cup and was signed for Rs 3 crores (Rs 30 millions) in the 2022 action.

The youngster is currently a part of South Africa's white-ball tour to England.

In the preceding tour to Australia, he blazed his way to an unbeaten 125, the highest score by a South African in T20Is.