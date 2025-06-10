'Dhoni has got hands faster than a pickpocket'

'His glove work defied convention. Dhoni's technique behind the stumps was unorthodox, yet extraordinarily effective.'

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni whips off the bails in a flash to stump Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya during an One-Day International match in Colombo, on September 3, 2017.. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

Former India all-rounder and coach Ravi Shastri heaped praised on Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wicketkeeping skills during the ICC Hall of Fame event in London, hilariously likening the former India captain's glovework to that of a 'pickpocketeer'.



Dhoni was officially inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in London on Monday, becoming the 11th Indian cricketer to join the elite group.



Speaking during the event about Dhoni, Shastri stated: "He had hands faster than that of a pickpocket. If you are ever in India, going for a big game, especially in Ahmedabad, you don't want MS behind you, watch that back. The wallet will disappear."



"He gets out for zero is the same, he wins the World Cup is the same, he gets a hundred the same, two hundred the same. There is absolutely, you know, no difference," he added.



The International Cricket Council also lauded Dhoni's wicketkeeping skills.



"His glove work defied convention. Dhoni's technique behind the stumps was unorthodox, yet extraordinarily effective. He turned wicketkeeping into an art form of its own, affecting run-outs off deflections, completing stumpings in the blink of an eye, and pulling off catches with a style all his own,” the ICC said.



The ICC said Dhoni was a player who excelled not just in numbers but also in "extraordinary consistency, fitness and longevity".



"Celebrated for his calm under pressure and unmatched tactical nous, but also a trailblazer in the shorter formats, MS Dhoni's legacy as one of the game's greatest finishers, leaders and wicketkeepers has been honoured with his induction into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame," it said in a statement.



Dhoni, who led India to the T20 World Cup win in 2007, the ODI World Cup victory in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013, said in a statement shared by the governing body that, "It is an honour to be named in the ICC Hall of Fame, which recognises the contributions of cricketers across generations and from all over the world."



"To have your name remembered alongside such all-time greats is a wonderful feeling. It is something that I will cherish forever.

Dhoni played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is for India and remains one of the greatest captains to have led the country. In 60 Tests that Dhoni captained the side, India won 27 games, lost 15 and drew 18.



In 200 ODIs, a record for most number of matches as India captain, Dhoni led the country to 110 wins while losing 74 games. Five matches ended in a tie and 11 were washed out.



Dhoni also holds the record for leading India in most T20Is -- 72 -- in which the two-time World Cup winners won 41 games, lost 28 while two ended in no result and one was tied.



A legendary finisher in ODIs, Dhoni scored 10,773 runs in 350 matches at 50.57 with 10 centuries and 73 fifties.



He scored 4,876 runs in 90 Tests at a little over 38 with six tons and 33 fifties, while Dhoni scored 1,617 runs in 98 T20Is at 37.60 with two fifties.