HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Dhoni Inducted Into ICC Hall Of Fame

Dhoni Inducted Into ICC Hall Of Fame

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: June 09, 2025 22:36 IST

x

MS Dhoni in ICC Hall of Fame

IMAGE: Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni went down as one of the most iconic captains of the sport. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Former India captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni was, on Monday, inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

Along with Dhoni, Australia's Matthew Hayden, South Africa's Hashim Amla and Graeme Smith were among the latest inductees in the ICC's Hall of Fame, the ICC announced.

"Celebrated for his calm under pressure and unmatched tactical nous, but also a trailblazer in the shorter formats, MS Dhoni's legacy as one of the game's greatest finishers, leaders and wicketkeepers has been honoured with his induction into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame," said the ICC statement.

 

"With 17,266 international runs, 829 dismissals and 538 matches across formats for India, Dhoni's numbers reflect not just excellence but extraordinary consistency, fitness and longevity," it said.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni after winning the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup at Gateway of India in Mumbai

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni after winning the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup at Gateway of India in Mumbai. Photograph: Philip Brown/Reuters

Dhoni, who led India to the T20 World Cup win in 2007, ODI World Cup victory in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013, said in a statement shared by the governing body that, "It is an honour to be named in the ICC Hall of Fame, which recognises the contributions of cricketers across generations and from all over the world."

"To have your name remembered alongside such all-time greats is a wonderful feeling. It is something that I will cherish forever.

"It is an honour to be named in the ICC Hall of Fame, which recognises the contributions of cricketers across generations and from all over the world. To have your name remembered alongside such all-time greats is a wonderful feeling. It is something that I will cherish forever," MS Dhoni said after being bestowed with the honour.

Dhoni in ICC Hall of Fame

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/X

"MS Dhoni's early performances had already marked him out as a player of composure and clarity. It was enough for the selectors to take a bold call and hand him the captaincy for the inaugural ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2007," the ICC said in a release.

"The timing was delicate. India had endured a disappointing exit in the group stage of the 50-over World Cup earlier that year, and the squad for the T20 edition was a young, largely untested group, missing many of the senior stalwarts of Indian cricket. Expectations were modest where India were far from tournament favourites.

"But under Dhoni's leadership, a new generation of players emerged -- Rohit Sharma, RP Singh, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik, among others -- all playing fearless cricket.

"That approach paid off spectacularly. India went on to lift the trophy, beating arch-rivals Pakistan in a thrilling final and etching their names in history as the first T20 World Champions."

The 43 year old is the only Indian cricket team captain to lead the side to triumphs in the ODI World Cup, the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy. Under him, India also reached the No. 1 spot in Tests. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Kotian, Kamboj hit half tons, India A's lead swells
Kotian, Kamboj hit half tons, India A's lead swells
WTC Final: SA spurred on by lessons from past failings
WTC Final: SA spurred on by lessons from past failings
Portugal's win soured after spectator death
Portugal's win soured after spectator death
Need of the hour for Rahul -- arrest inconsistencies
Need of the hour for Rahul -- arrest inconsistencies
A revolution on cards in Pakistan's NCA
A revolution on cards in Pakistan's NCA

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Fascinating Forts Of India

webstory image 2

10 Fave Tastes Of India

webstory image 3

8 Raita Recipes: From Bowl to Soul

VIDEOS

'Zinda Jalaya Jaaye': Raja Raghuvanshi's mother demands capital punishment for Sonam5:47

'Zinda Jalaya Jaaye': Raja Raghuvanshi's mother demands...

Why Raj Thackeray is pained at Mumbra-Diva train deaths6:45

Why Raj Thackeray is pained at Mumbra-Diva train deaths

Disha Patani looks stunning!1:01

Disha Patani looks stunning!

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD