News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Rod Marsh one of Australia's greatest ever'

'Rod Marsh one of Australia's greatest ever'

Last updated on: March 04, 2022 10:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

David Warner chats with Rod Marsh, former chairman of selectors, during an Australia nets session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 24, 2015.

IMAGE: David Warner chats with Rod Marsh, then chairman of selectors, during an Australia nets session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 24, 2015. Photograph: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Australian cricket was in mourning on Friday following the death of Rod Marsh, with tributes for the former wicketkeeper by Prime Minister Scott Morrison and from across the cricketing community.

Marsh, who played 96 Tests and 92 One-Day Internationals in the 1970s and 1980s, was 74 and died in Adelaide after a heart attack while on his way to a charity event in Bundaberg in Queensland on February 24.

 

"Very sad to hear of the passing of Rod Marsh," Morrison wrote on Twitter.

"As a kid he was my favourite player. He was part of one of the most exciting eras in Australian and world cricket. He will be remembered as one of Australia's greatest ever Test cricket players."

Regarded as one of Australia's finest wicketkeepers, Marsh retired in 1984 with a then-world record tally of 355 dismissals.

He is fourth on the all-time dismissals list behind South Africa's Mark Boucher (555) and Australians Adam Gilchrist (416) and Ian Healy (395).

"I'm shattered, absolutely stunned," Gilchrist told the 6PR broadcaster.

"I thought he was invincible. He was my absolute idol and hero and inspiration as to why I pursued what I did.

"The impact he had on my life is profound."

Marsh's death was confirmed by his son, Paul, in a statement released by the Australian Cricketers' Association.

"On behalf of my mother Ros and brothers Dan and Jamie, it is with immense sadness that I advise that my father Rod passed away peacefully early this morning," he said.

"He has been an incredible husband, father and grandfather and we have been so fortunate to have him in all our lives."

Marsh made his Test debut against England in November 1970 and scored 3,633 Test runs during a career that lasted more than 13 years.

The Western Australian famously combined with fast bowler Dennis Lillee to take 95 wickets during the pair's career together.

Marsh played his final Test against Pakistan in January 1984 and later became a national selector.

He was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2009 before stepping away from the game in 2016.

"(Rod) was brilliant to deal with because he knew the game inside-out, but also had a way of dealing with you to put you at your ease," said current Australia captain Pat Cummins.

"When I think of Rod I think of a generous and larger-than-life character who always had a life-loving, positive and relaxed outlook, and his passing leaves a massive void in the Australian cricket community."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Everything Rohit has touched it's turned to gold'
'Everything Rohit has touched it's turned to gold'
Gavaskar likens 'phenomenal' Kohli to Miandad
Gavaskar likens 'phenomenal' Kohli to Miandad
India's Exclusive 100 Tests Club
India's Exclusive 100 Tests Club
Russia bombs Ukraine N-plant, sparks radiation fears
Russia bombs Ukraine N-plant, sparks radiation fears
Dravid presents Kohli special cap on 100th Test
Dravid presents Kohli special cap on 100th Test
Another Indian student shot at in Kyiv
Another Indian student shot at in Kyiv
'Student life is very good in Ukraine'
'Student life is very good in Ukraine'

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Virat Kohli's 100th Test:All The Numbers

Virat Kohli's 100th Test:All The Numbers

Dravid presents Kohli special cap on 100th Test

Dravid presents Kohli special cap on 100th Test

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances