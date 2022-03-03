News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Everything Rohit has touched it's turned to gold'

'Everything Rohit has touched it's turned to gold'

Source: PTI
March 03, 2022 23:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India have recently completed 3-0 series sweeps in the T20Is against New Zealand, West Indies and Sri Lanka.

IMAGE: Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, India have recently completed 3-0 series sweeps in the T20Is against New Zealand, West Indies and Sri Lanka. Photograph: BCCI

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has vouched for one captain across all three formats for the Indian team, saying the concept of split captaincy won't work here.

 

Karthik hailed Rohit Sharma's elevation as Indian team's captain across all formats on the eve of the Mumbai batter's Test captaincy debut against Sri Lanka in the game starting in Mohali on Friday.

"A cricketing country like India needs one captain," Karthik said on the ICC Review.

"It is very easy to deal with one captain for all three formats.

"I remember Mahendra Singh Dhoni saying that split captaincy doesn't work in India that well. We haven't had that over a period of time, so we wouldn't know. But at this point in time when I do see it, I think he (Rohit) is the man. Every time he touched something, it's turned to gold. All the series he has been a part of, he has won convincingly."

Karthik also praised Rohit for the way he has used Indian bowlers and his handling of young players.

India have recently completed 3-0 series sweeps in the T20Is against New Zealand, West Indies and Sri Lanka.

"He has shown a lot of tactical nous in the games that he has played. Moved the bowlers around really well, giving confidence to the batters and when they've won a series, giving opportunities to the young guys," Karthik said.

"Sometimes taking a backseat, batting in a position where obviously he has not batted there for a long time. So, he is doing a lot of things right."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Never thought I'll play 100 Tests: Kohli
Never thought I'll play 100 Tests: Kohli
'One Hell of a Ride': Rohit on Kohli's Test Journey
'One Hell of a Ride': Rohit on Kohli's Test Journey
Rohit backs young guns to fill big boots
Rohit backs young guns to fill big boots
'Stop this mad war - we won't surrender'
'Stop this mad war - we won't surrender'
Russia to appeal to CAS over FIFA, UEFA suspensions
Russia to appeal to CAS over FIFA, UEFA suspensions
ISL: ATKMB seal semis berth with win over Chennaiyin
ISL: ATKMB seal semis berth with win over Chennaiyin
Ukraine: Respect sovereignty, says Modi at Quad meet
Ukraine: Respect sovereignty, says Modi at Quad meet

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Gavaskar likens 'phenomenal' Kohli to Miandad

Gavaskar likens 'phenomenal' Kohli to Miandad

India's Exclusive 100 Tests Club

India's Exclusive 100 Tests Club

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances